In tennis, Sinner reaches the final in Halle by defeating Zhang in two sets – News

Italtenis smiles and rewards itself with a Sunday of finals on the grass in full view of Wimbledon. World No. 1 Yannick Siner In Halle, Germany, the Chinese Zizhen Zhang dominated in two sets: 6-4, 7-6(3) the final score in an hour and 39 minutes of play, and tomorrow he will play his first final on grass against a friend and doubles partner. Hubert Hurkacz while in London, Lorenzo Musetti He qualifies for the final in Queens after defeating Australian Jordan Thompson and will challenge American Tommy Paul for the title, who defeated his compatriot Sebastian Korda.

“I won four tough matches, it’s good preparation for Wimbledon; then I won’t play next week and it will be good for me and my body,” said Jannik Sinner at the end of the match with Zhang Zhizhi. “It was a difficult match, with more exchanges than yesterday and that’s what I needed – added the South Tyrol player – today Zhang played well. He served and returned well, and I had to be very careful, and I saved a set point in the second. But on grass “Anything could happen.”

Speaking about tomorrow’s final, which will see him challenge his Polish doubles partner Hubert Hurkacz, Sinner said: “It will be a very balanced match. He plays very well on grass. It will still be a good day, and I will try to enjoy it.” He added to Sky Sports: “I hope to show good tennis. We know each other well, and we will see how things go. Knowing him, he will prepare well. In official matches, he always raises his level of play.” Happy to play this final, then we’ll see how it goes.” Sinner’s numbers in this dream 2024 are significant: four finals, 37 victories and only 3 defeats. “I’m trying to improve and with work I’ve reached this point. We never stop working, in my mind I know we have to keep going like this, and maybe more. We saw that in this tournament, they know me well now and I have to be ready,” concluded the South Tyrol player.

It’s a short step from tennis to gossip: Sinner’s new girlfriend, Anna Kalinskaya, also reaches the final at the Berlin tournament. Musetti’s semi-final against Thompson in Queens was more complicated: the Tuscan won in three sets – 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 – at the end of a very intense match, between two players who had proven their ability to tame the grass well. “It was one of the most difficult matches this week – commented the Italian -. He played at an exceptional level, especially in the second set. In the end it was very difficult, I came out of it playing some excellent shots and the break gave me the confidence to finish the match, and that was the decisive moment.” : I already had many opportunities and in the end I managed to achieve it. However, Elisabetta Cocchiarito stopped one step away from the final and was eliminated in Birmingham in the semi-finals, the 23-year-old from Fermo, No. 44, lost WTA, who was partially suspended due to a problem with her left thigh, 6-2, 6-2, in less than an hour and a half of the match, to Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva, n.41 WTA, who is the first to reach the class Last in the grass tournament and again in Halle, tomorrow in the final there will also be the duo of Bolelli-Vavasori who will challenge the Germans Kevin Krawietz and Tim Boetz, second seeds in the tournament, for the title.

