In space, we’re getting older in some ways: scientists’ discovery

As we start to discuss about Where can astronauts go to the moon?some scientists made a discovery not to be underestimated, which is that In some ways in space, you’re getting older.

How? as stated slash gearIt was recently published in the magazine Nature Scientific Reports A study sees Anna Maria Leppardt from Friedrich-Alexander University in Erlangen-Nuremberg at the fore, as well as the collaboration of several Experts from USA, Canada and Germany.

Of course, there has been a long discussion about Aging faster in spacebut in this case they were Study of the density and strength of the tibia and radius bones In 14 astronauts and 3 cosmonauts, it is clear that they have followed long missions in space. Thus, the study revealed intriguing details about bone aging.

In fact, the study indicates that the longer the space mission lasts, the greater the chances of aging, that is, a loss of bone density and strength, which cannot be restored. Everyone is described as a phenomenon It can be related in some ways to what happens with normal ageing.

However, there are many differences. For example, the part of the body in which everything happens is different from the natural aging process on Earth, just as the process happens more quickly. 12 months after returning from space, more than half of the aforementioned astronauts have been registered 2% decrease in strength and density. To what extent does it correspond to normal aging? According to Liebhardt,Bone loss linked to at least a decade“.

In short, although it may seem like a very unimportant number, in fact it indicates an issue that is not important. This also calculates that some of the astronauts participating in the study have undergone what is described as Irreparable damage to some tissues. In short, the risks associated with space exploration once again ended up at the center of the study.