July 30, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

In space, we're getting older in some ways: scientists' discovery

In space, we’re getting older in some ways: scientists’ discovery

Karen Hines July 30, 2022 2 min read

As we start to discuss about Where can astronauts go to the moon?some scientists made a discovery not to be underestimated, which is that In some ways in space, you’re getting older.

How? as stated slash gearIt was recently published in the magazine Nature Scientific Reports A study sees Anna Maria Leppardt from Friedrich-Alexander University in Erlangen-Nuremberg at the fore, as well as the collaboration of several Experts from USA, Canada and Germany.

Of course, there has been a long discussion about Aging faster in spacebut in this case they were Study of the density and strength of the tibia and radius bones In 14 astronauts and 3 cosmonauts, it is clear that they have followed long missions in space. Thus, the study revealed intriguing details about bone aging.

In fact, the study indicates that the longer the space mission lasts, the greater the chances of aging, that is, a loss of bone density and strength, which cannot be restored. Everyone is described as a phenomenon It can be related in some ways to what happens with normal ageing.

However, there are many differences. For example, the part of the body in which everything happens is different from the natural aging process on Earth, just as the process happens more quickly. 12 months after returning from space, more than half of the aforementioned astronauts have been registered 2% decrease in strength and density. To what extent does it correspond to normal aging? According to Liebhardt,Bone loss linked to at least a decade“.

See also  The Tianzhou 2 unit docked at the China Tianhe Space Station

In short, although it may seem like a very unimportant number, in fact it indicates an issue that is not important. This also calculates that some of the astronauts participating in the study have undergone what is described as Irreparable damage to some tissues. In short, the risks associated with space exploration once again ended up at the center of the study.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Marine dates, because it is forbidden to hunt them

July 30, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Chinese Rocket in Autumn: Sicily Among Possible Destinations. And NASA stick Beijing

July 30, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Signs to watch out for

July 29, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

M5s, Grillo: ‘Zombies have infected us, but in the end we will win’ – Politics

July 30, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

What are solar trees and how do they work

July 30, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Men and women, do you remember Pamela Companucci and her disastrous experience? This is what he does today for a living

July 30, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

In space, we’re getting older in some ways: scientists’ discovery

July 30, 2022 Karen Hines