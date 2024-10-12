In Santa Teresa, 1,600 citizens are without a general practitioner, La Nuova Sardinia

Saint Teresa. The health care system is increasingly collapsing. The most recent example comes from Santa Teresa, where I am currently located 1,600 citizens without a general practitioner. All this in a municipality with a population of about 5 thousand people. “A condition that we can no longer consider acceptable – a citizen’s comment -. This problem It has major repercussions On the health and well-being of the population. There is a doctor who wants to intervene and express his willingness to play the role of doctor Ascot. A tireless person of great humanity, who actually works as a doctor. He expressed his willingness to cover the necessary hours, whether in the morning or afternoon Assistance guaranteed To those in need. However, incredibly, the ASL does not allow him to do so.”

Then the citizen continues: “This contradictory situation sheds light on someone Severe deficiency Regulation by ASL. Citizens’ health is at risk and the absence of a general practitioner creates a problem A climate of anxiety and uncertainty In society, especially among the most vulnerable people, such as the elderly. It is essential that all citizens receive adequate and timely medical care. Example: An elderly man, who does not have a GP, has recently felt unwell. The son had to call the doctor pension To get her treatment. Seventy euros per visit. “He could afford it, but a lot of other people couldn’t.”

The situation is therefore increasingly alarming. Whether in Santa Teresa or in all municipalities of the region Galura. In recent days, for example, the case Palau. In fact, the city was left without a general practitioner, and this also caused a diplomatic incident between the municipality and the local health authority in Gallura. The health company then explained that it was working to find a solution and ensure primary care for the citizens of Palau. to MagdaleneHowever, due to the emergency, two retired doctors are now carrying out shifts at the community home in Badul – as part of the Ascot service – for patients who do not have a GP.