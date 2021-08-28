In Rome Michetti far from all, the center right also advances in Turin – Il Tempo

There are five large Italian cities, including Rome, which in the October 3 and 4 elections will meet their new mayors or see the confirmation of the departing candidates. Roberto Baldassari, Director General of Lab210, conducted a survey for Affaritaliani.it to understand the current situation in the most important cities in Italy and the result in particular rewards Enrico Michetti, the center-right candidate in Rome in a ticket with Simonetta Mattone. Administrative counsel is up ahead of the Democratic Party’s Roberto Gualtieri – the gap is about seven percentage points – while third place in the first round will go to Virginia Raggi, the mayor of the 5-star movement, who still has a chance to catch up. Hoping to go to the polls. Among the first positions is Carlo Calenda: the leader of the movement does not have the numbers he hopes to reach face to face.

Looking at the other cities in Turin, centre-right candidate Paolo D’Amilano is in the lead, closely followed by Stefano Lo Russo from centre-left. M5S filter Valentina Sjanja stops at 10%. In Milan, the challenge between outgoing Mayor Giuseppe Sala, center left, and Luca Bernardo, center right, is open: the current Mayor of Milan is at the fore. Laila Pavon Grill only 5%. In Bologna, centre-left Matteo Lepore and M5S candidate, who has numbers well above 50%, should win in the first round. More than twenty points behind Fabio Battistini from the center right. In Naples, the tandem Pd and M5S that chose Gaetano Manfredi run: the Giallorossi candidate should not be able to win in the first round, with Catello Maresca from the right of the center in second place. The third is Alessandra Clemente and the fourth only Antonio Pasolino.