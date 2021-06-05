In resuscitation after a cerebral hemorrhage

Singer Michelle Merlow, also known as Mike Bird, the former competitor ofx factor“e”friends” From Maria de FilippiHe was hospitalized in serious condition in the intensive care unit of the Maggiore Hospital in Bologna, where he underwent emergency surgery on the night between last Thursday and Friday after a cerebral hemorrhage caused by sudden fulminant leukemia. To communicate this, through its advisors, is the Merlot family.

more information

Amici star Julia Stabile: “Let’s accept ourselves as we are”

Social Ancia – Big fan fear on social media. The post was a cause for concern Instagram, a photo of a sunset accompanied by the vague caption: “I would like a sunset, but my throat and head are exploding with evil. treatments? The post is filled with celebrity comments from the entertainment world and beyond. Federico Rossi (by Benji and Fede) writes: “Forza free soul”. He’s repeating it Aka7even, a competitor to the latest version of Amici, which writes: «Daje brodi». Francesco Facinti “Come on, Michelle,” he wrote on Twitter. Fans join in one chorus, from those who wish for a “speedy recovery” to those who say “good luck” to the unfortunate artist.

In a private Facebook group, the boy’s mother was reportedly commenting on the story with an emoji with two hands in solidarity in prayer. Michelle Merlot, 28, participated as a singer on Amici di Maria de Filippi In 2017, reach the semi-finals.