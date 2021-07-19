In Palmeiras 10 million plus 3 bonuses, contracts will be concluded tomorrow. The player expected in the capital in the next few days »LaRoma24.it – ​​All news, news and insights live on FC Roma

From Uruguay comes the news that the deal has already been closed between Rome e Palm trees for every Matthias Vienna. According to reports by Uruguayan journalist Gonzalo Ronchi, the Giallorossi would have closed the deal in order to 11 million euros plus 2.5 bonuses. Of this amount, 40% – 4.4 million euros – will end up in the coffers of Nacional, which still holds a share of the left side card.

Matthias Vieña is a new player in Roma. Your purchase has just closed at Palmeiras for 11 million euros + 2.5 in bonds. Nacional gets 40% (4.4 million). – GonzaloRonchi July 19, 2021

Confirmations arrive from the Italian media, which gives approval for Error to Rome. According to Marko Juric, the negotiations are in the details – a fixed €10m base at Palmeiras plus 3 bonuses -. Tomorrow drafting contracts, with the side that will land in the capital in the next few days to be available Mourinho In view of the second part of the retreat, the part to be organized in Portugal.