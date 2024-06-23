In May, Italy produced more than half of its energy needs from renewable sources

In May, in Italy, more than half of energy demand was produced from renewable sources, representing the highest monthly value ever. This was announced yesterday by Terna, the public company that manages the electricity grid, which confirmed last month that renewable sources specifically covered 52.5% of Italy’s electricity demand, 10% more than in May 2023, when 42.3% was recorded.

The data is only the latest stage of a trend that seems to be emerging very clearly. In fact, between January and May 2024, the renewable capacity operating in Italy decreased Scenery An increase of 3015 gigawatts, or 42% more than in the same time frame in 2023. The government’s plans for 2024 are to reach 8 GW. Specifically, in May 2024, compared to the same month of the previous year, there was an increase in hydropower (+34.7%), wind power (+10.5%), and photovoltaic power (+36.3%). The latter, according to what Terna reconstructed, is the result of increased operational capacity (+669 GWh) and increased radiation (+393 GWh). Statistics released by the company also highlight the demand for Italian electricity last month Nearly 85% of it was met by national production And a little more than 15% of the energy balance exchanged with foreign countries. Net national production reached 21.2 billion kilowatts, while electricity demand reached 24.7 billion kilowatt hours, a growth of 1.9% compared to May 2023. Moreover, in the first five months of this year, renewable electricity production left its mark. +80% increase (19,613 gigawatt-hours in just five months, i.e. nearly 9,000 more than the same period last year). The super bonus effects of 110% were certainly the driving force: just think that, as stated in the data provided by the Director of Energy Services, in 2023 alone, almost 80% of new installations of PV systems were commissioned Superior D Residential part Under pressure from the tax relief provided by this measure. Another factor that seems to have been decisive was the weather suitable To hydroelectric power in the northern regions, with winter snowfall and heavy spring rains. As certified by the Po River Basin Authority, water availability is available The finest Compared to the values ​​usually recorded at this stage of the year.

Our country is following what is, for all intents and purposes, a trend that is now fully underway on a global scale. In fact, as shown by the fifth edition of the Ember Energy Research Center’s Global Electricity Review – which covers electricity data from 215 countries and the latest 2023 data for 80 countries representing 92% of global electricity demand – renewables are here. Global energy mix passes From 19% in 2000 To more than 30% by 2023. The result is the result of the increase in solar and wind energy, which rose from 0.2% in 2000 to 13.4% in 2023. Therefore, the CO2 intensity of global electricity production last year reached a new historic low, 12% below the 2007 peak. For the first time, as the report confirmed, the global energy system was able to rely on nearly a third of the electricity generated from non-fossil sources.

[di Stefano Baudino]