In Italy there is now a worrying new species; Let’s see what happens »ILMETEO.it

Covid: in Italy there is now a new type of concern; Let’s see what happens

The COVID variant is spreading very quicklyIn Italy there is a new type of covid. he is called Cerberus And it’s spreading so fast that it’s already in good shape 64.1% (up from 30.7% compared to the previous survey on November 8).

In Italy, according to an ISS survey carried out together with regional laboratories and the Bruno Kessler Foundation, last December 13, The Omicron variant had an estimated prevalence of 100%.with the BA.5 variant being largely dominant and the recombinant Omicron/Omicron share of 3.0%.

In total, as I mentioned before SkyTG 24All regions / PPAA participated in the survey, a total of 104 provincial laboratories and the Military Health Laboratory, for 1,570 samples. These are the estimated prevalence rates: 100% Omicron variant; BA.2 6.2% (range: 0%-12.8%); BA 4 0.3% (range: 0%-14.3%); BA 5 90.6% (Range: 77.3% – 100.0%). Omicron/Omicron 3.0% (range 0%-10.6%). From the results of the investigation, BA.5 is still very much mainstream, with a national prevalence of 90.6% (91.5% in the previous survey, dated November 8, 2022), with regional/PPAA frequencies above 77.3%. The number of BA.5 subspecies prevalent in our country is stable (100 versus 112 in the previous survey).

a few weeks ago, Matthew BassettiAnd the Director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the San Martino Clinic in Genoa, He said in this regard: “It is an infectious type, but we do not have more aggressive cadres. The proof of this is that the situation in hospitals is not difficult.”