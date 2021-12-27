In Italy, 12% intensive care is beyond the critical threshold

Real time
Agenas: Intensive care 12%, beyond the critical threshold. In Israel, the nurse was the first person in the world to receive a fourth dose of the vaccine
-
December 27
16:21
Boca: “Tourism situation is clearly deteriorating”
-
December 27
16:00
Battiston to Tgcom24: “Prevent Unwanted Locking” – Video
-
December 27
15:38
Florence cancels events until January 9th
-
December 27
15:31
Mechanical ventilation in schools in Basilicotta
-
December 27
15:07
In Austria and Germany, the Kovit race is declining – video
-
December 27
14:57
Double the positive ratio
-
December 27
13:48
Lazio, night vaccinations from December 30th
-
December 27
13:38
Kimbe: Isolation was reduced for those who took the third dose
-
December 27
13:26
Vaccinated, the Israeli nurse receives the fourth dose first
-
December 27
13:16
Son: “Booster balance selection in 4 months”
“Gamer. Professional beer expert. Food specialist. Hardcore zombie geek. Web ninja. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Boom infections and millions of Italians are in isolation: so in January we face a ban. Super green bass to work with
The attorney asks the tractor driver to file
Low popularity – Il Tempo