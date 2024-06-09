In Hungary, a large demonstration was held in support of Viktor Orban’s main opponent, one day before the European elections

Saturday in Budapest, the capital of Hungary. there was A demonstration attended by tens of thousands of people in support of Peter Magyar, who for several months has been at the head of a movement that has become the largest opposition force to the semi-authoritarian and far-right government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor. Urban. This event took place a few hours before the start of the European elections in Hungary, where ballot boxes opened at six in the morning on Sunday, June 9. “Whatever the outcome of tomorrow’s vote, we have already defeated apathy,” Magyar said from the stage.

the Latest opinion polls They gave his party TISZA (Tisztelet és Szabadság, Respect and Freedom) 25%, an excellent result for a recently created party, but still well below the 47% expected for Orbán’s party, Fidesz. At the moment, Magyar is the most popular person in his party, but TISZA has fielded 12 candidates in the European elections and four candidates in the local elections in Budapest, which are held at the same time as the European elections.

Peter Magyar, 43, is a lawyer and says he draws inspiration from French President Emmanuel Macron. He is a former ally of Orbán and a former member of his party, Fidesz, which he left a few months ago, and received good and immediate support. Orbán’s candidacy, along with some of the major scandals that have hit the government in recent months, has put Orbán in a difficult position: Magyar has actively contributed to some of these scandals being made public and has exploited the resulting popularity, making his party the party’s main opposition movement. The Hungarian government, although the country’s historical opposition parties still view it with distrust due to its political history.

