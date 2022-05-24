In Forlì the first case of Omicron 5

The Sars-Cov-2 Omicron ‘BA.5’ sub-variant, known as ‘Omicron 5’, was first identified in Emilia-Romagna by the laboratory of Pevistina. The swab, randomly sequenced, was performed in Drive via Forli Gallery on a 1984 citizen with mild respiratory symptoms, who is now in home isolation.
Currently, according to ministerial indications, there are two types of sequencing performed by the Pievesestina laboratory: one relates to cases considered special and relevant for epidemiological reasons (eg related to particularly severe infections), and they are all sequenced. The second type is random: about 25 samples arranged twice a week, then about fifty samples every seven days, with no selection. The only condition is that they are a primary infection and that they have a sufficient viral load for the analysis. By this random sequencing, the first case of the BA.5 subvariable was identified in Emilia-Romagna.
“This is – explains the director of the Pievesestina Laboratory, Professor Vittorio Sambri – of a sub-variable first identified in South Africa on February 25 this year, which shares the most mutations with BA.4; so far it has mainly been found, in addition to South Africa, in Germany, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and the United States.”
“There is no evidence – adds Sambri – of an increase in Covid-19 severity due to infection with BA.5, although the daily increase rate in South Africa has been calculated at 12%. The Superiore di Sanità 16 sequence of BA.5 was recorded, In addition to the first sequence found in Emilia-Romagna.
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
A giant “potentially dangerous” asteroid is about to pass near Earth
If you want to lose kilograms, you can use this herbal tea, it has already worked for years
Saturday’s show “Space and Wave” for poetry anthology