In Cardiff and Gateshead, the stadium is signed by HOK – Sport & Impianti

Two development plans for Gateshead and Cardiff in Great Britain have received approval from their municipal authorities: hook you will design A new square in every citywhich can also host music and entertainment events.

Designed by HOK’s London headquarters, the two new arenas will be flexible solutions, integrated into the development plan and into the city landscape, with a focus on sustainability.

HOK’s New Yard: Gateshead Development Plan

In the north of England, it was Gateshead City Council has agreed The Sage, a waterfront development planFrom 260 million pounds. Developed by Ask Real Estate and Patrizia AG, the district will include hotels, bars, restaurants and commercial facilities, creating an iconic destination on the banks of the River Tyne. Operationally, the development will be carried out by ASM Global.

Gateshead (credit: HOK).

John Rhodes, Director Sports + Entertainment hook announce “Excited to see the project progress in planning and excited to see the growth that will result from this major investment in the city“.

The wise offer the solutionflexible for Gateshead, which will make it possible to attract high-profile events and conferences to the region – which already boasts a wealth of cultural spaces and destinations, by setting up new spaces for entertainment in the area“.

HOK Sports Stadium in Gateshead It will host sporting, cultural and musical events as well as exhibitions and conferences. The 12,500 seats will be incorporated into a flexible layout with fixed, retractable and removable seating, which will allow the arena to change according to the event, and will also host only 1,500 people.

The design facilitates pedestrian connections to the surroundings, the waterfront, and downtown Gateshead.





The new HOK Arena in Cardiff

In Wales, a CardiffThe plan approved for the entertainment district with a highly sustainable 17,000-seat arena, capable of attracting events and artists from all over the world.

there Cardiff Arena by HOK will be “An important addition to the city’s entertainment scene, accelerating the development of Cardiff BayRhodes said. It’s a project”Compact in the city, in volumes designed to respect the needs of the context“.

at Cardiff Arena hook Materials such as steel and wood will connect the connection to the waterfront, docks, and the city’s rich history as a major coal exporter and producer of steel kilns. Design prioritizes environmental sustainability, and pursue Priam Standards of Excellence.

HOK Studios in London is partnering with Cardiff Council to bring to life the community’s vision for a world-class entertainment district. The project team includes Arup, Gleeds and Robertson.

The facility will be managed by the Live Nation and Oak View Group.