In Calabria the space adventure exhibition on space

Spacecraft, satellites and rockets that set a heart-beating path in the footsteps of astronauts, scientists and technicians. It will be possible to live these experiences, from July 10 all summer, through November, at “Space Adventure”, an interactive exhibit about the conquest of space at the magnificent Castello della Valle in Fiumefreddo Bruzio, on the Tyrrhenian sea coast of Calabria.

In Space Adventure, there is a chance to experience the same experiences as real astronauts, through simulators and fixtures, but also to see up close the astronauts’ suits, components and models of spacecraft and rockets that made exploration history. And on a very rare occasion, it will be possible to see some of the original parts of the moon up close!

big and small. Special attention will be paid to young children: in the context of the “Space Adventure”, special initiatives and workshops will be held on site and in schools by students of the University of Calabria and the Polytechnic of Turin. There will also be special Bricks 4 Kidz initiatives with the popular Lego® bricks.

The exhibition was organized by the Extramuseum, by the association RADAR in partnership with the Municipality of Fiumefreddo Bruzio, Province of Cosenza and Calabria Region. It is produced by the US Space and Rocket Center, and the Huntsville Space Museum in Alabama, USA. to get information: www.space-adventure.it

