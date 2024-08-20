Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Search
World

In Afghanistan, 281 law enforcement officers were fired for failing to grow beards.

By: Samson Paul

Date:

The Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice of the Taliban-controlled Afghan government, on Tuesday. to publish Annual report on its activities. Among other things, 13,000 people were arrested for immoral acts (almost all of them were released after less than 24 hours), 281 members of the police force were dismissed for failing to grow beards, as required by the strictest interpretations of Islamic law. Furthermore, 21,328 musical instruments were destroyed, as music is banned in the country.

The ministry is responsible for enforcing the extremely strict interpretation of Islamic law and traditional Afghan customs promoted by the Taliban, the extremist Islamist group that has been in power since 2021. It has been criticized by the United Nations for its restrictions on women’s freedoms and freedom of expression. Since the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan three years ago, it has imposed severe restrictions on women’s rights, including access to education, work and freedom of movement. The report did not specify how many women have been punished for violating these rules.

– Read also: The Afghan athlete who protested against the Taliban at the Olympics

See also  “Sometimes they forget orders, but it's a magical place.”
Previous article
After the disaster, free deliveries and collections

Popular

More like this

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Popular News

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska