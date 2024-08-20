In Afghanistan, 281 law enforcement officers were fired for failing to grow beards.

The Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice of the Taliban-controlled Afghan government, on Tuesday. to publish Annual report on its activities. Among other things, 13,000 people were arrested for immoral acts (almost all of them were released after less than 24 hours), 281 members of the police force were dismissed for failing to grow beards, as required by the strictest interpretations of Islamic law. Furthermore, 21,328 musical instruments were destroyed, as music is banned in the country.

The ministry is responsible for enforcing the extremely strict interpretation of Islamic law and traditional Afghan customs promoted by the Taliban, the extremist Islamist group that has been in power since 2021. It has been criticized by the United Nations for its restrictions on women’s freedoms and freedom of expression. Since the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan three years ago, it has imposed severe restrictions on women’s rights, including access to education, work and freedom of movement. The report did not specify how many women have been punished for violating these rules.

