In addition to baking soda, this wonderful natural product will be enough to remove mold from the house

In this season, with constantly low temperatures and humidity, many are faced with the problem of mold in the house.

This is an annoying problem as we will notice the appearance of unpleasant spots on the walls which, in addition to being aesthetically unsightly, can be harmful to health.

For this reason, we must look for a solution as quickly as possible, and if we want to choose a natural method, we will be able to get excellent results.

This is the tea tree essential oil which is a valuable ally that is always available as it appears to be a natural anti-bacterial.

We can add grapefruit seed extract to this product, as it also appears to be very effective against mold.

like essential oil tea treeEven this extract is readily available both in herbalists and online, if we have a little time available.

Get a pint of water, two teaspoons of tea tree essential oil and two grapefruit seed extract, and then mix them together.

Let’s transfer them from a bowl to an empty mist and start spraying them on the walls and in the corners affected by this problem.

After spreading it on the mold, we wait a few hours for the compound to work properly, and then wipe it with a dry cloth.

We go very gently, passing it perpendicular to the spots, in this way we will slowly and effectively remove them.

Alternatively, we can use only grapefruit seed extract to prepare a highly beneficial natural anti-mold mixture.

Just dissolve about 20 drops of grapefruit seed extract in 2 cups of water and apply to the mold.

We allow a few minutes for it to work and gently take it off with a rag, rather than using a sponge which can damage surfaces.

