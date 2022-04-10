April 10, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Imran Khan is no longer the Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan is no longer the Prime Minister of Pakistan

Samson Paul April 10, 2022 2 min read

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the seat of the Pakistani Parliament They voted no To Prime Minister Imran Khan in the midst of a major political crisis that began weeks ago. An opposition party submitted a motion of no-confidence, but Khan blocked it last week Attempt To dissolve parliament and call new elections. Voted after the Supreme Court found it unconstitutional His move, allowing Parliament to vote of no confidence.

Khan is Pakistan’s first prime minister to be impeached by a vote of no confidence: On Monday, parliament will meet again to choose his replacement who will rule until October 2023, the month scheduled for the next elections.

Khan is a former cricket champion, graduated from Oxford University, and has been the Prime Minister of Pakistan since 2018, when he was elected to the National and People’s Movement for Justice in Pakistan. During the election campaign, he promised to fight corruption and poverty and revive the country’s economy, but during his tenure, things did not go as he had hoped. The economy remained in a very difficult state, with inflation levels among the highest in the countries of the same Asian region, and the initially declining level of unemployment rising. Khan does not seem to have done well even in the fight against corruption, and therefore gradually lost political support, even from some members of parliament from his party.

To complicate matters, it seems that there was above all the loss of the support of the army, which according to various analyzes was necessary for his election in 2018. In Pakistan, a country that has seen many coups and military governments, the military has had a very strong political influence, especially in terms of security and politics. external. With the army, Khan encountered various types of engagements, some of them related to the gradual removal of Pakistan from the United States (albeit with much ambiguity and duplicity) and to the approach toward China. Khan responded to the impeachment motion by saying he was “the victim of an American plot”.

See also  Winter 2021/22, Nina is here! May it be the year of snow on the plains! Latest Updates » ILMETEO.it

– Read also: The political crisis in Pakistan from the beginning

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

In 2022 a Russian brigade was equipped with Tochka-U missiles. Russia did not strip them in 2020

April 10, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

Moscow accuses YouTube of blocking parliament’s accounts – Last Hour

April 9, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Usage: Judge Jackson, I am the hope and dream of slaves – the world

April 9, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Naples, two carabiners and a 17-year-old invested in a scooter: arrested. They wanted to avoid the checkpoint

April 10, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

“Fifty docs for a construction site, I lose 4 days a month”

April 10, 2022 Karen Hines
7 min read

ELIMINATED FRIENDS 2022 Night Four and Report Cards/LDA Above: Rewrite Help by the Beatles!

April 10, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

If we are in semi-sleep paralyzed, cannot move and breathe, do not panic, this is what we must do.

April 10, 2022 Karen Hines