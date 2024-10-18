Impulsive Sagittarius, distracted Taurus, hyperactive Capricorn. cancer? Look ahead

to’constellations Follower Weekend to Saturday 19th e Sunday, October 20, 2024. The moon is in Taurus and then moves to Gemini. The Sun is in Libra, and Mercury is in Scorpio. Venus in Sagittarius, Mars in Cancer. Pluto in Capricorn. Saturn and Neptune are retrograde in Pisces, as are Uranus in Taurus and Jupiter in Gemini.

A volatile period, but at the same time surprising. For many there is a need for lightness and entertainment. Others still suffer from problems that come from the past but have the intention of making a clear change in their lives. It’s time to look to the future: there are many issues to be resolved.

Horoscopes for the week, new scenarios for Sagittarians, Capricorn with balance, Leo finds security. fish? Hot feelings

Horoscopes for October 2024, relaunch month: Watch out for the Moon and retrograde Jupiter. Returns from the past create chaos and new perspectives

The advice for the weekend is: «Relationships are moved forward lightly».

Signs fire They expose themselves to dangers, and their love relationships are going through a stormy period: it’s time to calm their minds. that Terra They find time to devote to themselves, a valuable period in which they have the opportunity to mend some relationships. SignsThe song They are willing, and are trying their best like never before to achieve a well-defined goal. The path is correct. Signswater They are surrounded by affection, and there is a fresh atmosphere: there is no shortage of lucky rings.

LEGO forecast for the weekend of Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 October 2024. What happens to the signs of fire, earth, air and water.