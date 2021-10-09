Impressive numbers for PC Building Simulator – Nerd4.life

Epic Games revealed it PC Building Simulator, the new Epic Games Store Free Game retrieved from More than 4 million of players in a few days. Amazing success.

Systematic Ir Emulator has been available for free since last Thursday and will be available for a few days, here is the link to download it. Epic Games announced on Twitter that the game has been replaced by more than 4 million players in less than 24 hours to celebrate DLCs ​​on displayWith discounts ranging from 10 to 50%.

Those are really great numbers if we consider that we’re talking about a game that was released in 2019, so it’s not really top-notch, and it’s designed for The stature of “geeks” Which, on paper at least, shouldn’t be too broad.

For those who aren’t familiar with it, PC Building Simulator lets you build your own computer empire, from simple diagnostics and repairs to real custom creations by true enthusiasts. The game features many real brands, such as Republic of Gamers, Asus, Corsair, Gigabyte, EVGA, DeepCool, HyperX, Intel, Nvidia, MSI, steelseries, Razer, Acer and more. To learn more, we recommend reading our review.

Who knows maybe GPU pricing is completely out of control These days they may have contributed to the success of the game now that it’s free on the Epic Games Store. After all, for this week the dream (the gathering) does not cost anything.