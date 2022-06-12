Immigrants Sent to Rwanda Charles Terrified of Johnson – Chronicle

Send illegal immigrants to Rwanda? No thank you. To support him, second

The Times, Prince Charles would have been in some private conversation during which he would have said he was “more disappointed and horrified” by the plan drawn up by Boris Johnson’s government (pictured) which intends to move a portion of the landed immigrants to Rwanda in the UK. A kind of “parking” is waiting to decide whether to grant them refugee status (with access to the island) or not. Very heavy words are those of the eternal heir to the British throne who, if we trust in some anonymous source within the palace, would have identified the mechanism in question as “frightening”, which from the point of view of the executive is intended to discourage traffic

of illegal immigrants crossing the Channel as part of a promised post-Brexit campaign at the border. This, however, was not confirmed by the employees of Clarence House, his official residence, but they also did not deny it. “The Prince of Wales remains politically neutral,” a spokesman noted, adding that he did not want to “comment on private and anonymous conversations” and that the views of the King’s eldest son did not presuppose any attempt to interfere with the business.

from the government. How to throw water on fire. Also because the prince’s words affect one of the government’s most contested options

The prime minister is already in trouble in the wake of the Partigate scandal.

In any case, Rwanda’s so-called immigration scheme should start operating from 14 June with a first flight for dozens of asylum seekers, alerted in advance, to the African country. A few days ago, among other things, the government got the green light to leave from a High Court judge in London, who denied the comment, which was invoked in a preventive appeal by several NGOs backed by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, criticizing Johnson strongly. But the game is not over yet: in fact, the pause can come in the extreme on appeal, and the verdict on the legality of the agreement itself is still pending.