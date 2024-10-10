“Immigrants? “Italy is our model.” Now Macron is imitating Meloni too

After Germany and Labor Britain, too France Emmanuel Macron seems ready to emulate Meloni model sui. sui immigrants: word Bruno Ritello. The new Trans-Alpine Minister of the Interior has changed course compared to his predecessors and made managing flows a priority. To confront the invasion of asylum seekers – especially illegal ones – no option has been ruled out. The confirmation came from Ritello herself in Luxembourg, where European ministers must discuss the proposal on return centres, which are centers for transporting migrants outside the European Union.

Paris “does not rule out any prior solution,” referring to Transferring migrants to centers outside the European Union“, explained Ritello to the microphones of the reporters present. The ideas are clear: we need to use “all innovative solutions”, and among these solutions is the proposal regarding return centers – sponsored primarily by Italy and Hungary. With a clarification: according to the French Minister of the Interior, this cannot be implemented The procedure is imposed on “asylum seekers” in France, in compliance with the “constitutional system.”

Regardless of the outcome of the Luxembourg debate, there is a need to record what happened turning point France on the migrant file is nothing but angry good deeds: No more uncontrolled landings. There will no longer be room for drama like that of Gerard Darmanin, who is willing to do anything – even insult – to challenge Rome on immigration. What matters are the results, the Ritello line, the impact of which has not been hidden Admiration for the government led by Meloni.

As reported the worldRitello is ready to sign two laws to accompany the crackdown that includes limiting immigration. The French minister wants to limit entries. So-called migration diplomacy is on the table, but so is the Italian model: the spotlight is on itExternalization of controls, thanks to agreements concluded with countries of origin and transit of migrants. Rome’s successful operation in Tunisia is symbolic, as the cooperation protocols produced satisfactory results, to say the least. To speed things up, Ritello will be ready to unveil a series of “convincing arguments” to propose to African governments, starting with a more open policy on visas, development aid and trade agreements. An understandable choice: the latest figures on migration in Italy did not leave much room for interpretation, and all indicators related to migration flows were in sharp decline.

We remember that Ritello, on the occasion of the G7 summit last week in Campania, announced the creation of an Italian-French task force based in Ventimiglia, but not only. The politician from Chollet, former president of the Regional Council of the Loire States, had raised the possibility of forming a coalition in Europe that could include, in addition to Rome and Paris, also Berlin, to correct the European directive on returns even to facilitate expulsions. Moreover, Ritello asked for regular reports. To confirm the “increase in evictions and decrease in settlements.” In short, everyone follows the Italian example: who brings bad news to our comrades?

Franco Lodge, October 10, 2024

