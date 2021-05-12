Immediately retired? Knock the check: How much was lost

INPS, with Circular no. 48 of 2021, Evaluated the expansion contract for 2021 by defining the procedures for disbursing attendance allowance to pension Reserved for workers terminating a consensual employment relationship, which was also extended under the 2021 Budget Act to smaller firms.

What changes upon retirement

The employer must pay the amounts to INPS to secure monthly payments with a bank guarantee and the sums the worker receives will be subject to regular taxes. The volume threshold has been lowered, among other things, from 250 to 100 employees at an estimated cost of between 2 and 300 million euros. The reform, estimated to enter the Sostegni bis decree, focuses on the expansion contract as the primary tool for post-emergency management of companies struggling with restructuring or reorganization, as an alternative to mass layoffs. According to simulated it Sun 24 hours I asked De Fusco & Partners about the impact of an expansion contract, moving from worker to early retirement with a one-year pre-retirement expansion contract. decrease Average net 16% For a salary of between 30 and 50 thousand euros.

Losses up to 27%

But that is not all, because every year in which an additional payment is made entails a monthly reduction of 50 euros, with a fine compared to the net salary of -27% for those who are after 5 years of retirement. For all this we must consider that the normal pension entails in itself one Reducing With regard to the salary and without taking into account the amount that the company can pay to motivate the employee to leave. On the other hand, if the pension is withdrawn, the average monthly reduction will be 8.5% but the total amount of the pension is higher because the pension is received for a longer period. Early retirement has the same results, but with the difference that the worker receives the pension as if he had worked (because the employer also pays social security contributions that are beneficial to obtain the right to the pension).

Here are all the accounts

Consider a Salary An annual gross salary of 30 thousand euros (1650 euros of net monthly salary), compared to the “full” pension allowance, with early retirement, on average, 120 euros per month (a figure between 40 and 160 euros, depending on whether It was 1 year or 5 years from the due date the requirements were due.) For the range of the annual gross salary of 40 thousand euros (net of 2,050 euros per month), an average of 145 euros is lost compared to the full pension (the gap in this case ranges between 60 euros and 180 euros, depending on whether you leave 1 1 year or 5 years ago). Those who earn 50 thousand euros in total (2,387 euros per month) average amount of reduction compared to the average pension equals 168 euros (delta, here, between 100 euros and 210 euros, depending on whether you expect to retire by 1 or 5 years).

How much was lost from layoffs