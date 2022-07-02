Images captured by NASA’s SDO probe

On June 29, NASA’s SDO spacecraft captured stunning images of a partial solar eclipse, with the moon obscuring 67% of the star’s disk.

Eclipse of June 29. Credit: NASA/SDO/AIA

there NASA Take extraordinary pictures ofsolar eclipse visible from outer space. The astronomical event occurred at 07:37 Italian time (05:37 UTC) on Wednesday June 29When the moon Covered 67 percent of solar disk. A partial solar eclipse was not visible from our planet, but was immortalized by the probe Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), which I was able to document by being in the right place at the right time. In fact, the Earth’s satellite passed in front of his “eyes”, which are directed 24 hours a day at the star. The eclipse was only visible from the prime location of space telescope.

The event went on all the time 35 minutes As indicated, in the extreme phase, the sun’s disk was covered by 67 percent. This made it possible to observe the extraordinary details of lunar mountain ranges While behind them stands the beating heart of the solar system. In addition to being breathtaking, high-resolution images of the solar eclipse could help scientists on the SDO mission better tune the probe. “It reveals how light is reflected around SDO optics and filter support networks. Once calibrated, SDO data can be corrected for automated effects and made images of the Sun clearer than before,” Spaceweather.com experts said, which often document the “eventful” life of our star. He’s very active right now because he’s heading towards Solar Max From the 11-year cycle, a phase marked by severity magnetic activity Which manifests itself through the formation of many sunspotsAnd the torches And the coronal mass ejection (CME) is particularly powerful. These phenomena can be a problem for the Earth, being able to launch Has bad reputation geomagnetic storms.

Going back to the solar eclipse, as shown, the June 29 event was not visible from Earth, but we won’t have to wait long to be able to enjoy a similar event, even fromItalia. The October 25 2022For example, we would have a partial solar eclipse with a disk opacity of 20 percent (for the northeast regions). The August 12, 2026 There will be another partial event for Europe, with a larger slice of the “nibbled” disc. The most awaited event by fans is the scheduled event August 2, 2027When in the south the blackout will pass 90 percent And you will reach 100% in Lampedusa. The solar disk is expected to darken in Rome 74 percent. An unusual photo was taken recently Total lunar eclipse from space.