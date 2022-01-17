In the past few hours there has been a lot of discussion about the sanctions against Rome. Shoot against Cagliari sergio oliveraAnd theft The penalty kick scored by Jordan Veritot who was on the field. But the Portuguese himself revealed after the match: “Pellegrini was a penalty shootout officer, then he was injured. I was the second choice, so we agreed. I took the ball and scored, but the important thing is Roma’s victory and I’m happy with that.” Pellegrini did not play due to injury, thus Oliveira became the first to take a penalty kick for Roma Cagliari. pass it veritut in the hierarchy. But the surprise was related to Pellegrini, who was behind the Frenchman in recent years. Now we will see if the former Porto will rise again in the hierarchy, and for sure if they will play it.

Mourinho spoke about it like this after the race: “Olivera? Strictness is not showing his character, in my opinion. When I was talking about penalty shooters, all five players who were on the table with me wanted to shoot.” Even players like Lorenzo and Jordan made mistakes. In that sense, having the character and the courage to go out there isn’t a problem. He shot well, scored and we won with that goal. Demonstrate personality in team organization. It was important. In the offensive phase, he always had standards, he lost the first pass when he was tired, played well and very simple, and without the ball he and Jordan did a very good job in the cover in front of Mancini and Kumbula, they pressed as they wanted. And shut it down. The space. This is not surprising for me, the Portuguese league is a league that I know very well. I never thought it would be possible to get it.”

