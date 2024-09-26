‘I’m suffering so badly’: Vanessa Incontrada reveals how she’s struggling with her teenage son who she had to buy a motorcycle for – Gossip.it

The actress openly admits this on Malcolm Pagani’s podcast, They say about you

Vanessa Incontrada talks about herself on Malcolm Pagani’s podcast, They say about youThe actress talks about her childhood and adolescence in Barcelona, ​​and her professional success. During the long interview He also reveals his concern for his teenage son who had to buy him a motorcycle.Isal is 16 years old and is now the fruit of renewed love with her partner Rossano Lorini. “I live very badly”Let it be known.

“I’m at a point in my life where I’m looking for protection.”“I have a lot of fun,” the actress and presenter admits. The 45-year-old Spaniard then opens up to her boyfriend and reveals:“I am suffering from poor growth.He’s 16 and it’s right that he should make his own choices, start going out and becoming independent, but Not being able to control it anymore makes me feel bad.“

“I’m having a terrible time with it. – Adds Encontrada – “I hope he doesn’t have the pain that I have, and I don’t want to pass it on to him because he’s 16 and it’s okay for him to live his own life, to go out, to be with his friends.”When Esal asked for the bike, Vanessa wasn’t happy about it. “There was a fight over the scooter, because I didn’t want it, but in the end he had the scooter, so I have that struggle too. – Confirms – “I wish this thing hadn’t happened to me. I’m living it so badly.”