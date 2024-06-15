“I’m not out of the woods yet.”

Kate Middleton will reappear in public for the first time after she announced last March that she was suffering from cancer and had begun chemotherapy. On Saturday, the Princess of Wales will participate in the traditional military parade, Trooping the Color, which is held every June in London. After parading through the royal carriage with her three children, she will greet the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with other members of the royal family.

And after the letter last June, in which she apologized for canceling on the day she was supposed to review the Irish Guards, a formal event in which she was to assume the role of colonel, Kate Middleton returned to speak to the English, this time from her Instagram page: “I was blown away “All the messages of support and encouragement over the last two months have really made a difference to William and me and helped us through some very difficult times.” The Queen wrote.

“I’m making progress”

Then the Princess spoke about her illness, the presence of a tumor in her abdomen, and the very exhausting treatments she is undergoing: “I am making a lot of progress – she continued – but as anyone who has undergone chemotherapy knows, there are good days and bad days, like those days when you feel… “You’re weak and tired and your body needs rest. On good days, when you feel stronger, you try to make the most of feeling good.”

Kate Middleton in a poignant new official letter: “I am unable, I apologize to the regiment”

“The treatment will continue for a few more months – explains Kate Middleton – and it is a pleasure, on days when I feel good – to make time for things and people that give me energy and positivity and start doing some work from this weekend. I can’t wait to participate in the parade King’s birthday with my family, and I hope I can participate in some public events during the summer Princess – I’m learning to be patient and not give in to uncertainty. I take each day as it comes, listen to my body and give myself the time it takes to heal. Thank you all so much Your understanding and sharing your stories with me.