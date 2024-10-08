“I’m going to kill him, I’m from Rozano,” “Enough of the clichés.” This is how the mayor responds to Fidesz







Fedez It is still being discussed. At the center of attention now are his words coming out of the Curves Inquiry, in relation to the discussion we had in April with Cristiano Yovino Inside a club in Milan. One of the club’s bodyguards told officers that the rapper, in a moment of anger, apparently said: Leave me alone, thatI will kill: I am from Rozano “. A cliché that accompanies the city in the hinterland of Milan, from which the mayor is trying to free himself and which has come back into fashion after the words of the rapper. Fedez was born in that city and his family still lives there with their parents and this is the place he took refuge immediately after his separation from him. Chiara Ferragni And who comes back when he needs to relieve pressure from Milan.

But these words did not satisfy the mayor of Rozzano, Gianni Ferretti, who decided to appear on video to respond to Fedez and defend the municipality he leads and manages. “ Enough of the clichés, we refuse to suffer these labels. Rozano is inhabited by the vast majority of its residents People are honest and generous. We are home to a popular neighborhood, the largest in Italy and one of the largest in Europe “, the mayor announced in his video message, adding that this popular neighborhood “ It rejects some problems, but that does not make us different from all other municipalities in Italy “.

Then the mayor wanted to emphasize that the city is growing, developing and looking to the future thanks to the investments it attracts and which have brought excellence such as the Cascina Grande Library, the Astronomical Observatory, the Visconti Castle and the Da Vinci Locks. Naviglio Pavese. “ This is the Rosano that we want to tell, not the one that describes us Cradle of the underworld “, continued Ferretti in his video message posted on the municipality’s Facebook profile. Fedez’s words have contributed to the reconstruction of the “Bronx” image that has long characterized the city, and which has been almost completely washed out for years.

“ Our society is a society Good peoplehonest people who live the city every day with a civic sense, respect for the rules, concern for the public good, and have nothing to do with crime.





Half of Rosano’s families live in the working-class neighborhood of Alier, which is not a Jewish neighborhood, but a communal community. Sharing valuesHumanity, respect and solidarity,” we read in the mayor’s open letter to citizens and also to the outside world, with a not-so-explicit but very clear reference to Fidesz.