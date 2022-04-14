April 14, 2022

Ilary Blasi, a casual look and designer accessories for luxury shopping

viper bite


Suitable for this occasion

chameleon ilary plassi. On TV, in the new season ofFamous Island, we are used to seeing the presenter in elegant and revealing outfits. From the sparkling dress net Patricia Baby To a crop shirt with a suitable skirt a salute Zendaya (here the details), the small screen star gives us a new striking look every week. On the show, Ilary stands out in sandals Lou Sila And it shines more with bracelets de lego. Nothing could be further from Mrs. Totti’s street style, which has the same effect.

Where to buy Ilary?

Luxury Shopping in Milan by Lalari Place
La Placée at the exit of the Chanel boutique

ilary plassi Pinched by the paparazzi on a warm spring day. In Milan to watch episodesIsland (review The first sight), the girl occupied her free time with a walk in the city center. The goal: luxury shopping. Elari turns first to the store Chanel, which I came out of with a huge black paper bag without logos. A discreet choice so as not to attract attention. Right after that, I headed to the store Gucci Via Monte Napoleon. Between one store and another, Blasey never left the phone, in fact she was on a long call.

Casual but signed

Luxury Shopping in Milan by Lalari Place
In the middle with a comfortable look

Although you try not to be noticed with a casual look, ilary plassi He was instantly recognized by photographers and attendees. During her Milan tour, she chose to wear dark leggings, a black hooded coat and a gray jacket with stockings. The face, as well as the mask for entering the stores, was hidden by a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses before Dior. Signed leather bag wide Chanelwith celebrities c. Crosses and the iconic gold chain. SOFT FEET COMFORT: Elari walked the quads with white sneakers by his side Celine. A natural face and loose blonde hair complete the perfect day outfit: Plassey collapses into the gallery.

