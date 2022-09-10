Ilaria Cucci at the Festa del Fatto: “I was the prototype of the average voter of Meloni and Salvini, and then life gave me a bad lesson”

“I was completely changed, I was a completely different person than I am today, living up to his convictions. I was the mirror of the average voter in Georgia. Melons And Salvini And I believe we need to reflect as my life has changed. I lived my faith, I think I’m one of many people who live with detachment from certain themes Prisons And justice“. like this Ilaria stick On stage at the Festa del Fatto Quotidiano in Rome, he describes his own human and political evolution: “The average citizen turns away when faced with certain problems because he feels they are far away. I also heard about prisons and thought it will never happen to me… Life has given me a bad lesson. That position, which I had always believed in, did not protect me, it abandoned me”.
