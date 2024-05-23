Ilaria Challis released from prison and under house arrest – News

Ilaria Chalis left Budapest’s maximum security prison in Giorskozi Utka this morning, where she had been held for more than 15 months, and was transferred to her home, where she will serve as a precautionary measure under house arrest pending the conclusion of her trial. This is what ANSA learned.

“We finally have the chance to hug Ilaria again, and we hope that this is only a temporary situation before we finally see her in Italy”: this is the opinion of Roberto Sallis, father of the Milan fan, to ANSA.

Video In Budapest, Ilaria Challis was released from prison after 15 months under house arrest

“We are very satisfied, but we consider the house arrest in Hungary only the first step towards Ilaria’s freedom, as we ask that any precautionary measure be withdrawn”, Ilaria Salis’ Italian lawyers, Eugenio Losco and Mauro Streini, told ANSA.

The two lawyers will meet Salis, a 39-year-old Italian activist, at home this morning, where she will serve as a precautionary measure under house arrest “but soon we will make a request to at least transfer her to Italy, we hope. The government will promise to make sure this happens, as it has always promised to do in case of house arrest in Hungary. But the lawyers’ The aim is to abolish house arrest: “After almost 16 months, there is no reason for her to be placed in pre-trial detention as she is not a risk of escape, pending trial. Then – they finish. – House arrest is less effective, one day in jail is equivalent to 5 days under house arrest”.

