Il Tempo – Inter stopped on Dybala, now Milan will take care of him

Inter are no longer convinced to carry out the Dybala operation. And Il Tempo newspaper spoke about it, saying that Milan will now take care of Dybala.

“The real news that could mix all the pieces is that Inter are no longer convinced to sign Dybala behind lukaku. irritablewhich in defense can count on almost certain arrival Bremer instead of leaving ScreenYearplays with two strikers: At the moment, the Belgian striker is back in the squad LautaroAnd the DzekoAnd the Korea And the Sanchez And on the trocar we will see an addition Mkhitaryan to me Calhanoglu. So there may not be room for Goya and the deal that seemed closed is not.

The deadlock between Inter and Dybala He reached the ears of others, with Milan ready to join in. Thus, the Argentine becomes one of the alternative offensive targets Zaniolo, who got a lot of support in the Rossoneri club. Milan inform Roma that he does not value the boy at more than 35 million plus bonuses, on the other hand Thiago Pinto He sent the request to his fans in Milan: 62.5 million, which Liverpool paid Alison For the richest sale in Trigoria history.

Self Dybala Eventually he will go to court Pegsfor Zaniolo Each letter will be closed.

June 20 – 11 pm

June 20 – 11 pm

