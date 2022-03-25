Il Catullo launches six new international destinations and prepares for the summer season with Verona Airport’s workshop

After the long pause imposed by the epidemic, he “FAO – Verona Airport Workshop”the event that favors connections between airlines, local agencies, tour operators and tourism bodies operating in a networkKatulu Airport. The initiative welcomed more than 70 travel agents and 37 exhibitors to Verona today, including scheduled airlines, tour operators and national tourism promotion agencies, interested in studying business opportunities in connection with Verona’s connections during the summer season 2022, which will begin on Sunday 27 March.

The importance of the event was also emphasized in the presence of the Vice President and Adviser for Legal Affairs, Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport of the Veneto Region, Elisa de Berti, who conveyed his last greetings to the audience. With 26 operating tanks, 24 countries And the 65 destinations Connected in 2022, Verona Airport is preparing to welcome a similar influx of passengers to 2019 in the peak period, also thanks to the end of the state of emergency and the reduction of travel restrictions imposed by many countries, which will help restore international traffic.

According to what was sent in a note from Katulu Airport, they will in fact be You are the new international destinations to be added to the network Verona. Ryan Air It will activate direct flights to Porto and Palma de Mallorca With 2 and 3 weekly frequencies respectively. Volutia On April 8, two loud calls requested by Veronese users will open: Paris Charles de Gaulle Every four weeks Barcelona El Prat With bi-monthly flights, it will be followed by the opening Verona Malta From May 27, again with two flights a week. Euro WingsLufthansa Group’s carrier will expand connectivity with Germany, adding the new route from April 15 Verona HamburgTwice a week.

The national contacts To the islands and southern Italy guaranteed by a wide range of frequencies and destinations Ryanair, Volutia and Wizz Air to which a return is added ITA . Airlines from the direction of Rome Fiumicino. program News Aviationa Verona-based outdoor leisure transport company offering an extensive and long-range domestic and international network.

Vice President and Counsel for Legal Affairs, Public Works, Infrastructure and Transportation in the Veneto Region Elisa de Berti He said: “Verona represents a strategic destination for airport transportation, both for the regional location at the intersection of two European corridors, and for traffic flows. A center being redeveloped thanks to major investments such as the construction of a new landing strip and the expansion and renovation of the departures terminal. The basic blocks that are added to the interventions that the Veneto region has expressed the desire to implement such as the railway connection between Catullus and the city of Verona.”

Head of Katulu Airport Paolo ArenaIn turn, he added: «With the new summer season, Verona Airport regains new momentum, confirming most flights to connected destinations before the outbreak of the epidemic. To these important innovations are added, first of all, the flights to Paris and Barcelona offered by Volotea. I am happy to confirm that the recovery is the result of important and diligent work that has been done with the airlines, with results that today see Volutia and Ryanair as the first airport carriers and in any case an overall growth of other airlines at the airport.”

Camilo PozzoloSave Group Aviation Commercial Director said: “After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we have resumed the organization of the usual workshop in Catullo with the aim of meeting airlines operating at Verona Airport and travel agents in the territory in light of the summer season that begins on Sunday 27 March. Our expectations for this season are positive. The number of seats offered for sale in April, an increase of more than 50% compared to seats for sale in March, was already confirmed by all the participants in the workshop.”

The format of the event, purely B2B, anticipates, as always, a series of one-to-one appointments lasting 15 minutes, which are intended to ensure that a large number of agents have the opportunity to meet as many exhibitors as possible. This feature, which has already been tested on previous occasions, allows you to concentrate a large number of contacts with the main interlocutors of your daily business in just a few hours. The constructive spirit behind the initiative is the will to give new impetus to the producing circle of the airport, air carriers, tour operators, tourism promotion agencies and travel agents, fueling the successful synergistic flywheel, particularly the post-pandemic strategy.