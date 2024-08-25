IKEA is hiring in different locations in Italy, job opportunities not to be missed: how to apply!

A job opportunity not to be missed, IKEA is looking for operators: how to apply, profiles and things to know

The topic related to work is always of great interest to users, who from time to time update themselves about what may be job offers and recruitment by important companies, just like in IKEA.

The well-known and famous Swedish furniture store chain IKEASpecifically in the subject of work, he makes appointments in relation to Logistics and warehouse workersin different locations across the country. More specifically, IKEA is looking for experienced people to take on part-time jobs. Therefore, the chain is selecting employees to fill some positions, in relation to the department Logistics and supply chain.

Interested parties are pleased to inform that this research conducted by the important company aims to include workers in the field of logistics and warehouses. In this regard, there are vacancies available to be filled. Many areas of the country. At present, in fact, the research is linked for example to places such as San Giovanni Teatino (Chieti), in relation to Abruzzo, and Parma, Rimini, and Casalecchio di Reno (Bologna) in relation to Emilia Romagna.

And again, Felice (Gorizia), for Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Carrugat (Milan), Roncadile (Brescia), San Giuliano Milanese (Milan), Lombardy, and Collegno (Turin) for Piedmont. Continuing after that, Roma-Lazio, Padua-Veneto, Pisa-Tuscany, Genoa-Liguria.

Work, IKEA is looking for employees: Logistics and warehouse workers, requirements and how to apply

So it deserves attention. IKEA employee search for job opportunitiesOr, as we mentioned before, it is about logistics and warehouse workers. The new numbers will support the commercial team to ensure an optimal shopping experience for users. In more detail, we will be responsible for checking product availability and will be followed by loading, unloading, replenishment and picking activities, while analyzing the flow of goods.

Selected persons will be employed on temporary part-time contracts, for example: There are many benefits that will be associated with new employees.. This is the case for a fifteen percent employee discount on the purchase of IKEA products, as well as access to the corporate discounts and agreements portal. In this regard, these are products and services for travel, entertainment, technology, etc.

Furthermore, the new operators will have a wellness plan and a canteen service with plenty of options for products and meals that cost just over one euro. Regarding the requirements, Candidates should have experience working in a warehouse, retail or similar sector. A clear interest in logistics is required, hence flow management, warehouse organisation etc. In relation to the role, Availability for shift work For five days a week out of seven.

Any interested parties can apply by referring to this page. which you will choose from Logistics and Supply Chain via menu Work area. Here you will see a list of jobs available on different sites. With the ad of interest selected, you will click on Apply for a job, Continue with the CV submission process.