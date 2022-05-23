If you want to lose kilograms, you can use this herbal tea, it has already worked for years

To lose pounds, you need to eat foods that are low in sugar and detoxifying. So what’s better than herbal tea? There are different types of herbal teas that can really help you lose weight without a lot of effort or a lot of exercise. Some help remove toxins, others enhance diuresis, and still others are responsible for eliminating toxins. In short, we are at a loss to choose!

To favor all these phenomena are the micronutrients contained in fruits, vegetables and spices which, along with other elements, help to rejuvenate the organism. Herbal tea can be drunk in any season of the year because it is excellent cold and hot and has almost no contraindications.

Of course, it is always better not to overdo it and not to take the same micronutrients for a long time. Instead, it is best to change up herbal teas to ensure our digestive system breathes a fresh breath of nourishment. He will thank us by assuring us a level of health and well-being that is always on top.

If you want to lose pounds, use this herbal tea

To detoxify the liver after eating a heavy lunch, we can take advantage of the properties of artichokes. This vegetable with a very special taste favors a detox. This is important when we overeat and want to restore normal bodily functions.

To make herbal artichoke tea, it will be necessary to steep dried artichoke leaves (found in herbal medicine) for at least ten minutes. The drink is then filtered and ready to drink. If we drink it hot, its primary function will be enhanced by the hot liquid that tends to tighten the walls of the digestive tract. Is the taste too strong? We sweeten the herbal tea with a teaspoon of honey and if that is not enough, add some lemon juice.

Do you need to fight water retention? Trust ginger. This Asian root contains a good amount of antioxidants, which are elements that are able to stimulate cell renewal and make the skin look healthier and younger. When combined with lemon, it stimulates diuresis by eliminating the undesirable effects of water retention.

The effect increases if we drink the drink in the morning before breakfast. Just soak a few slices of ginger and add the juice of half a lemon. If you like, you can sweeten it with honey, agave, or maple syrup. Drink the hot drink and then wait about fifteen minutes before eating breakfast.

Dandelion can be found in herbal medicine and is an excellent ally for flatulence. If you suffer from constipation or bloating, dandelion tea can solve the problem. But if you have hypothyroidism, you will need to be careful not to consume too much dandelion. It has been found, in fact, that the flower affects the thyroid hormone and can cause imbalances in its normal function. It can also interact in a harmful way with thyroid tablets, effectively blocking their effect. Try to consume this herbal tea for at least a month: the slimming effect will be guaranteed and you will be ready to get dressed.