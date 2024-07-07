If you want to live longer you should do this sport

Despite the years Life expectancy has increased. For both men and women, thanks to scientific, technological and environmental advances, more can be done to ensure a long and fulfilling life. In fact, science suggests that you should practice a certain sport.Which seems to guarantee longevity.

The research that led to this astonishing result was conducted by Les Mayhew, a professor at University College London. The teacher examined data collected by the UK Statistical Institute from 1941 to 2020, to study the association between physical activity and life expectancy. Mayhew took as an example, especially professional horse racing, boxing, golf, tennis, rugby, cricket and football.

Well, apparently. Tennis players live on average 25% longer than the rest of the population. In general it has always been known that Athletes have a life expectancy 13% higher than non-athletes. The second sport in the ranking is golf, followed by rugby. As for footballers, the life expectancy is similar to the average population. Boxers, on the other hand, have a bad record, on the contrary: for them, the life expectancy is 25% lower.

Another study by Dr. James O’Keefe, a cardiologist at the St. Luke’s Mediterranean Heart Institute, confirms the positive effect of tennis on life expectancy. Analyzing 8,500 adults and following them for 25 years, the researchers found that those who played tennis as their main form of exercise had an average life expectancy that was 9.7 years longer than those who did not. So, there is no doubt: if you want to guarantee yourself a long and healthy life, choose tennis.