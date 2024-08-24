If you see this ad, it’s already too late: the new “killer” scam has arrived in Italy

It has also arrived in Italy: beware of the new and “deadly” online scam, if you see this ad you are in trouble

Nowadays, managing to juggle the countless online and offline scams is becoming increasingly difficult. With modern technologies and scammers’ strategies becoming more sophisticated and sophisticated, practically anyone can fall for the traps and deception.

Especially recentlyVery dangerous malware has started to spread. who presents himself as one Simple online advertisingBut in reality, it hides a real malicious campaign against thousands of unsuspecting web users. To avoid unpleasant surprises, let’s take a look at what the scam consists of, how to recognize it, and how you can defend yourself.

Beware of the new terrible scam: If you see this ad, you are in trouble

When browsing the web, it is important to always keep your eyes wide open and never let your guard down. In fact, there are many potential scams that can hide behind the screen of your PC, tablet or smartphone. In particular, in recent times, a “deadly” scam has also arrived in Italy that at first glance may seem Looks like a simple Google marketing campaign..

In reality, behind this facade is a group of hackers who have purchased “sponsored” advertising space on Google Search. Promoting fake Google Authenticator download link.

Therefore, Anyone searching for “Google Authenticator” on the web might come across this ad. It appears to be legitimate because it uses the URL “www.google.com”. Then click on the link Unfortunate people will find themselves inside a cloning site. From Google Authenticator using the URL “www.chromeweb-authenticators.com”.

But this is done by pressing the “Download Authenticator” button. The victim goes to activate the download. to “Authenticator.exe” without any scanning by web browsers or antivirus software, resulting in Download malware Information thief Deer Steller called. Malware that trying to steal sensitive information From devices.

After discovering the malicious advertising campaign Google immediately removed the fake ad. From its platform. However, it is unclear how the hackers were able to carry out their terrible plan against users. As often happens, they likely tricked quality control systems, both human and automated, through a series of tricks and manipulations unknown to the average visitor.

to defend themselves From similar scams it is necessary to Avoid clicking on “sponsored” results in Google Search Even though they may be entirely relevant to an individual’s interests. In the meantime, Google will continue to fight to ensure that its advertising platform is not used to spread phishing and malware.