One of the most hated taxes ever by Italian taxpayers with Auto Stamp is the RAI license fee: if you live in these areas, you are not obligated to pay.

Rai fee is a tax that is applied to all owners of a TV set, the annual amount of which is equal to €90 In 10 installments with electricity bill. There are cases when the exemption from paying the rai fee can be used, but not everyone knows about this. There are some Special Mode Areas who do not consider the rai fee a national tax and have always fought for the abolition of this tax.

Rai license fees on electricity bill: what are they?

The Rai license fee in the invoice A tax that applies to any person who has a device equipped with a tuner suitable for receiving a television signal in his home. Current legislation provides for certain instances of exemption from paying opinion fees.

It is possible at any time of the year to file a file Exemption request Full or partial payment of the RAI fee on the invoice. It is necessary to belong to certain categories of taxpayers.

RAI Fee Waiver: Who Doesn’t Pay It?

To take advantage of the exemption from RAI fees, certain requirements must be met. First of all, it is necessary not to own a TV, but the exemption is also provided to those who respect some personal requirements And the Revenues.

The following persons also benefit from the exemption from paying the RAI fee Categories: Military and civilian personnel of NATO forces in Italy, diplomats, consular officers, and personnel of international organizations.

Those who have completed I 75 years of age, they do not have housing with their own income and they have an income not exceeding 8000 euros. Those who transfer their birthdays by January 31 of the year can take advantage of the start of the year benefit, while those who transfer their birthdays from February 1 to July 31 can take advantage of the exemption starting in the second semester. The current legislation provides for the possibility to benefit from the exemption from the Rai fee for second homes.

RAI Fees: Regions Fighting to Abolish Tax

They have always been there Special Statute Regions Who do not see the RAI fee as a national tax. We are talking about these regions: Trentino-Alto Adige, Valle d’Aosta, Sardinia, Sicily, Friuli Venezia Giulia, the autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Trento.

Corecom Veneto suggested the possibility of introducing regional RAI fees. Corecom Lombardia also aims to regionalize the Canone Rai subscription. So far there is nothing official, but it is a hypothesis under study.