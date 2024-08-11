If You Have a Lot of Unpaid Fines, It’s Time to Settle Them: How to Do It

If you have unpaid fines, now is definitely the best time to comply, and here’s how to do it, and what the new 2024 tax amnesty says.

At the moment there doesn’t seem to be anything official yet regarding the new pardonHowever, it seems that the extension of the fifth installment is now official, as it is cancellation Of the volumes scheduled for September 15. For clarification, it should be noted that this extension was included in the corrective decree, in the protective agreement concluded every two years. Thus, the deadline was postponed. August 5the September 15. Furthermore, since the 15th is a Sunday, everything will be postponed to Monday the 16th. To maintain the benefits of financial peace, it will be necessary to pay the amount VolumeIf this does not happen, everything paid will be subtracted from the total and the remaining amount will be added to it. Penalties Interests.

Unpaid fines, time to fix things

The stripping process also seems to have been well received by the order of Accountants who criticized in the past Quarter scrapping because of an average Too close together and too cumbersome. In fact, these factors would have put many taxpayers in a difficult position, not allowing them to pay on time, and thus exposing them to some penalties.

With the new cancellation, it was possible to cancel files relating to road fines, while for fines and similar debts, it was already possible to rely on some measures including the definition Made it easy For tax invoices corresponding to the period from January 1, 2000 to June 30, 2022. Extinction Debts up to €1,000 for debts from 1 January 2000 to 31 December 2015. Facilitation of the settlement of tax orders from 1 January 2000 to 30 June 2022, and total or partial cancellation of debts from 1 January 2000 to 31 December 2015.

New tax amnesty, what is the expected scenario?

A lot of them Included In the cancellation process, that until December 31, 2023, also includes the traffic police, the police, the gendarmerie and the local police. It is important to check whether the municipality has relied on ADIR or not restoration Of the credits, it is good to specify that. It will not be possible Amnesty for all tax invoices related to VAT collected on imports, credits due, convictions issued by accounting courts, amounts due as recovery of state aid, fines and financial penalties subsequent to criminal proceedings and judgments.