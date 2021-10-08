If you find two thousand pounds with Galileo Galilei, you will be rich: that is what they deserve today

The two thousand lira represents a kind of “anomaly” in the long history of the Italian lira, during its more than a century and a half: the historical Italian currency, which went out of circulation nearly twenty years ago, was actually developed in many denominations, both in banknotes Or coins, which for decades witnessed the birth of various forms.

On the other hand, the two-thousand-lira banknote was only “opened” in the 1970s, first in the variant with the Galileo Galilei, an version that was later replaced by the more famous version, which bears the face of Marconi.

Two thousand Galileo Galilei pounds

Printed over a period of ten years, i.e. from 1973 to 1983, it presents in the foreground the face of Galileo Galilei, the historian astronomer as well as one of the figures who contributed to the development of modern science: next to his portrait there depicts two historical buildings of Pisa (Galileo’s birthplace), i.e. the tower and the Duomo located in the Tuscan city, and on the back is the dome of the Amici telescope.

How much is it worth today?

How much is a copy of this banknote worth today? It is important to note the serial number on the bottom of the banknote to understand the series and therefore the degree of rarity of the banknote. The first series can be recognized by the wording AA at the beginning and another A at the end: banknotes in the case of the Fior di Stampa of this type amount to 180 euros, a valuation that decreases as conditions deteriorate to be worth a few tens of euros.

The most interesting and rare are those that are part of the replacement series, that is, those created specifically to replace worn out banknotes: they can be recognized by series starting with XA, and those ending with the letter A exceeding 300 euros. If in condition Fior de Stampa, those ending with the letter B have a higher value and amount to 750 euros, something less for banknotes ending with the letter C. The value of XAs ending with the letter D does not exceed 40 euros.

Any other series worth a copy between 10 and 25 euros.