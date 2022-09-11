If you fail, Air Lingus cancels all flights from Dublin – last hour

(ANSA) – ROME, Sept 11 – Irish airline Aer Lingus has had to cancel all scheduled flights since yesterday noon from Dublin to Europe and the United Kingdom, and some inbound flights from Europe, due to a computer malfunction. International media reported this, and also made several posts published on social media by thousands of passengers left on the ground, accompanied by pictures showing long queues at offices and protests. In the evening, the company announced, apologizing for the inconvenience, that the error had been resolved and flights scheduled for today were expected to operate normally.



“Due to a serious incident with a network operator, the check-in and boarding systems and cloud-based websites are currently inaccessible. Unfortunately, this is causing an outage. This is critical to Aer Lingus services. As a result, all Our scheduled services Flights from Dublin Airport to destinations in Europe and the UK should be canceled from 2pm (yesterday, editor),” adding that it was not known at this point how long the disruption would be. Shortly thereafter, the airline announced that its scheduled after 2pm flights from Europe to Dublin were canceled, with the exception of flights from Portugal and Spain.



Normal operations are expected for today and travelers who were unable to travel yesterday should be able to reach their destinations during the day. (Dealing).

