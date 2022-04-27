There are some symptoms that we often underestimate, but may be masking health conditions that deserve a doctor’s attention.

And today we are deepening this topic, and we know one very common symptom to watch for if it occurs with a high frequency. If our eyes are red often, there may be various causes, some temporary, others require medical advice. So let’s go deeper into this issue, drawing on expert considerations.

Possible causes of these annoying symptoms

to me Humanitas Eye CenterRed eyes, also called conjunctival hyperemia, may be a common disorder caused by an aneurysm in the eye. This widening often results from irritation or infection.

Trauma or foreign bodies in the eye are among the most common causes. Experts note that in these cases it will be easy to find the solution and the problem will be solved in a short time. However, there are more serious and rare causes, such as glaucoma or uveitis, which are instead worth consulting a doctor immediately.

Among the causes of redness we find scleritis, which is an inflammation of the outer membrane of the eye. For this disorder, therapies based on hyaluronic acid and amino acids are generally prescribed. Predisposed patients should also try to follow a preventive course.

If our eyes are red often, these may be the reasons and we should see a doctor

Conjunctivitis is perhaps the most well-known disorder, which may be accompanied by itching and burning among the symptoms. It can generally be resolved with antihistamine eye drops, and if the conjunctivitis is bacterial, it will also resolve with antibiotics.

Eye redness can also be caused by blepharitis, an inflammation of the edge of the eyelid often of bacterial origin. If blepharitis affects only one follicle, it is called edema, while when the inflammation is acute, it is called chalazion. He was treating himself with antibiotic drops and ointments.

In addition, red eyes can also come from an inflammation of the cornea called keratitis. They can have different origins and depend, for example, on viruses or incorrect use of contact lenses. In this case, the most appropriate care is provided after an accurate diagnosis of the doctor.

As always, we remind you that it is absolutely necessary to consult a doctor if these symptoms occur and that it is not possible to start following the self-prescribed treatment. At the same time, it is also a good idea to consult a doctor for the best possible preventive course, according to the peculiarities of each of us.

