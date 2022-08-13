If Leta copied Melonie now

From the moral superiority of the left to the media role model of the right. There are those who say that those who copy other people’s ideas are weak. We don’t know if this is the case and I will be the latest act Enrico Leta It represents an anticipated failure rather than an expression of strength. It’s a bit sad and in some ways unexpected to see the Democratic secretary speaking in three languages ​​(French, Spanish and English) on camera just days after watching Georgia Meloni do the same. We would have imagined that those who had spent weeks vilifying the FDI chief as fascism were measuring themselves as enemies in the same camp. And its intent is no more than a purely linguistic conflict. But it is not important here which of the two works better in the pronunciation of a word. The point, if anything, is the lack of content, the lack of ideas, the painful pursuit of the opponent. Seems to agree failure, a black (and Letta makes a reason for it) omen. On the other hand, while the centre-right has already presented its electoral programme, we do not know that the centre-left has done the same. Not surprising, as another pile of parties on the left will be aired, so it will be difficult to maintain unity of ideas. Surprisingly, it’s Leta’s breakthrough instead, who is more front runner It seems to have become a trailer for the left ok. It was not for nothing that it was addressed as a joke Melons (“Try to powder…”) with subsequent apologies (“It’s an unfortunate joke”) is another clear and obvious sign of the degeneration of a leader who has no other horizon to follow than the logic of logic. Adversary, going against someone without being able to mark the trend by changing voters – why not? – Opponents. Instead, Leta stands in front of the camera to respond to Meloni’s video and attack her once again. But the risk is high that he did a favor to the FDI chief by doing so.