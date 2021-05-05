Indeed, spring, with its sudden changes in temperature, is a period that puts stress on our bodies. Let’s focus on this last year, and it may also have a associated health issue. If lately we have been feeling very stressed, we will surely lose this mineral and notice these symptoms. We are talking about magnesium, which is absolutely essential for our body’s well-being. Many of us know our strengths and weaknesses, and for this very reason, we’ll see something different and little known about it.

There are some cases that are good for magnesium deficiency

If lately we have been feeling very stressed, we will surely lose this mineral and notice it from these symptoms: weakness, increased anger and fatigue. But let’s take a step back and see which groups of people are most at risk of magnesium deficiency:

Those who play a lot of sport, also and above all on a competitive level;

pregnant women

People who are particularly vulnerable to anxiety and stress.

But be careful, because few know, except for doctors of course, that poor eating habits are one of the causes of magnesium deficiency.

What happens to our body when we take magnesium

Therefore, it may happen that a certified doctor or pharmacist prescribes a remedy based on magnesium. Its benefits will increase energy, improve morale, and metabolic balance. Without taking into account the benefits of bone and muscle strength. And we probably already know that.

But when we take magnesium, we will also fix the condition that has arisen in our gut. In fact, marine magnesium in particular will increase the level of the body’s immune systemIntestine. Here, approximately 70% of the body’s immune defenses are stabilized and activated. Right inside, when the balance of the intestinal flora changes, magnesium interferes with an important repair function.

Deepening

You should and can beat cholesterol at the table