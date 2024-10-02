“If it were not for the tests, I would not be here.”

The month of October began in Treviso in the name of the fight against breast cancer thanks to the presentation at the Giacomelli Palace of the initiative “Bra Day 2024”, an event that will make Treviso on October 16 the capital of breast prevention and reconstruction.

Donatella Rettori, 69, was also among the testimonies of this initiative. The singer recounted her personal experience with breast cancer, which was discovered in 2020 thanks to a medical examination: “I usually always suffer from some health ailments but in that period I felt particularly good – recalls the eclectic artist -. During a gynecological exam, my doctor noticed some stones on my left breast. She thought it was calcifications but recommended a new mammogram and ultrasound. From there they admitted me immediately and operated on me shortly after. Without the tests I wouldn’t be here today. I will never stop thanking the Iov staff, starting with Dr. Mora and all his staff. Cancer is a disease that comes without warning, comes from behind, and detecting it in a timely manner is essential.” Ritor concludes with an appeal to all women: “Control yourself, take care of yourself and love yourself. I know that often due to laziness we did not undergo certain visits that would save our lives.” Indeed, from the age of 20, protecting yourself is essential: check yourself.”