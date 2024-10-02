Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Search
Science

“If it were not for the tests, I would not be here.”

By: Karen Hines

Date:




Abdul Wahid faction
02 October 2024 06:03





The month of October began in Treviso in the name of the fight against breast cancer thanks to the presentation at the Giacomelli Palace of the initiative “Bra Day 2024”, an event that will make Treviso on October 16 the capital of breast prevention and reconstruction.

Rector-pra-day-2024-2

Donatella Rettori, 69, was also among the testimonies of this initiative. The singer recounted her personal experience with breast cancer, which was discovered in 2020 thanks to a medical examination: “I usually always suffer from some health ailments but in that period I felt particularly good – recalls the eclectic artist -. During a gynecological exam, my doctor noticed some stones on my left breast. She thought it was calcifications but recommended a new mammogram and ultrasound. From there they admitted me immediately and operated on me shortly after. Without the tests I wouldn’t be here today. I will never stop thanking the Iov staff, starting with Dr. Mora and all his staff. Cancer is a disease that comes without warning, comes from behind, and detecting it in a timely manner is essential.” Ritor concludes with an appeal to all women: “Control yourself, take care of yourself and love yourself. I know that often due to laziness we did not undergo certain visits that would save our lives.” Indeed, from the age of 20, protecting yourself is essential: check yourself.”

See also  What does the speed of light look like on Earth? Watch the video for Goosebumps!

Previous article
The Google Pixel 9a will be available in four different colours

Popular

More like this

The Google Pixel 9a will be available in four different colours

Gerald Bax Gerald Bax -
Just a few hours ago...

The Subaru Forester ranks sixth

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
Important legacy - It has already been launched in...

“With this money we pay for gasoline for the trip.”

Lorelei Reese Lorelei Reese -

Discovery of never-before-seen polygonal structures buried on Mars

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
This discovery was possible thanks to the Chinese Zhurong...

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

The Google Pixel 9a will be available in four different colours

Tech 0
Just a few hours ago...

The Subaru Forester ranks sixth

Economy 0
Important legacy - It has already been launched in...

“With this money we pay for gasoline for the trip.”

Entertainment 0

Popular News

The Google Pixel 9a will be available in four different colours

Tech 0
Just a few hours ago...

The Subaru Forester ranks sixth

Economy 0
Important legacy - It has already been launched in...

“With this money we pay for gasoline for the trip.”

Entertainment 0

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska