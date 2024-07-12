If all the planets passed between the moon and the Earth: Watch this amazing video

Here’s a cool animation of all the planets in the solar system orbiting between the Earth and the Moon. Crazy, right?

Imagine you can Moving different planets Our solar system and put it in orbit between the Earth and the Moon. The YouTube channel took care of the matter Camingswho showed in an animated video what it would be like to see different planets pass in front of the moon from Earth. Here is the amazing video:

How will we see the planets of the solar system?

The creator of this video put the planets In medium orbit Between the Earth and the Moon at a distance of 192,200 kilometers. The film begins with Mercury, then Venus, Mars, Jupiter, etc. All in orbit between the Earth and the Moon. If we saw them passing through the sky on any given evening, as they walked between the city lights, the scene would be guaranteed. The data you see for each planet in the upper left of the video indicates the size of each planet and in particular to the radius Express it in how many. This is to make you understand. How big are they? The gas giants in the outer part of our solar system and how small the rocky planets closest to the Sun are. Keep following us on Passione Astronomia so you don’t miss all the interesting news and updates related to the world of space and science. Find us Instagram For more fun videos!

