Identification of the largest alcohol molecule in space » Science News

Experts say it may be necessary for star formation.

Researchers believe they have discovered the largest alcohol molecule in space, in the form of propanol. Propanol molecules exist in two forms as well isotopes, Both have now been identified in observations: ordinary propanol, which was first discovered in a star-forming region, and isopropanol (the main ingredient in hand sanitizer), which had never been seen in interstellar form before. These findings should shed light on how celestial bodies such as comets and stars form. “The discovery of both isomers of propanol is very powerful in determining the mechanism of their formation” states astrochemistry Rob Jarrod from the University of Virginia. “Because they are so similar, they physically behave in very similar ways, which means that the two molecules have to be in the same places at the same time.. The only open question is what exact quantities are present – and that makes their relationship between stars much more precise than might be the case for other pairs of particles. This also means that the chemical network can be tuned more carefully to determine the mechanisms by which it is formed.”.

Astronomy: identification of the largest alcohol molecule in space.

These alcohol molecules are found in what is known as the “birth chamber” of stars, a giant star-forming region called Arch B2 (Sgr B2). The area is located near the center of Milky Way It is close to Sagittarius A * (Sgr A*), the supermassive black hole around which our galaxy is built. While this type of deep space molecular analysis has been going on for more than 15 years, the telescope has arrived German (Atacama Large Millimeter Array / Millimeter Matrix) in Chile 10 years earlier than the level of detail astronomers can reach. Work continues to discover more interstellar particles in Sgr B2 Understand the type of chemical crucible that leads to star formation. The organic molecules isopropyl cyanide, N-methylformamide and urea were identified by ALMA.