“I’d like to race in SBK too, but the goal is MotoAmerica”

Among the Superbike riders that took part in the Portimao circuit last week there were also Danilo Petrucci Who, after archiving his experience with the Dakar, is preparing for his debut in MotoAmerica with Ducati. For him, this is a return to the Superbike circuit, where he started racing in the Superstock600 and Superstock1000, racking up seven wins, 13 podiums and 12 pole positions in both classes in four seasons.

American dream

Petrox is now preparing for a new chapter in his career, as he will race in the USA MotoGP Championship for Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati. He announced to worldsbk.com:I’m really curious. I chose to go to the United States because living there would be a lifelong experience. I want to see what life is like on a different continent. I was really happy that Ducati pushed me so hard to bring me back to his family. I am really happy to ride this bike because it is really beautiful. Obviously the tracks in the US will be different for me. we will see. We want to win, but it won’t be easy. We need a lot of testing and support from the House of Representatives. Glad to be back on the tracks!“

“SBK? It’s going to be fun”

Will his name also return to the Superbike circuit? Do not know Petrucci: “It might be an option if the races aren’t scheduled for the same weekend. I would be happy to race the SBK for a few races, as I have never raced. I have competed in the STK600 and STK1000, while in the Superbike I have always been a Ducati test rider but have never competed in a race. I would be curious to participate in a race. It can be very funny too. There is no doubt that our main target is the United States“.