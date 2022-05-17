I work with 500 young people in the tourism sector with Giocamondo’s selections online also in Puglia

Employment opportunities are also coming for many young people in Puglia in the tourism sector: Giocamondo, again this year, is opening its doors to About 500 people for potential job opportunities. In fact, the tour operator, operating both locally and internationally, has scheduled a series of online selections to determine which employees will be employed during the next summer period (for a minimum of 2 consecutive weeks and a maximum of 6 weeks from the end of June to mid-August) on holiday stays For children in Italy and abroad, in European and non-European locations.

Selections are done online weekly, allowing all interested candidates to book an interview appointment.

Online selection

People interested in working on the Giocamondo and Giocamondo Study summer residences can access the “Working with us” section of the Giocamondo.it website (https://giocamondo.it/lavora-con-noi/) By registering, filling in all the fields required for the application, sending an updated CV and specifying the role of interest. Candidates deemed suitable, after the initial screening process, will be contacted by email by the Personnel Office to determine the procedure and timing of the interview.

Searched numbers for holiday centers

Those who believe they have the ability to be with children and young people, have experiences with accompanying groups, have skills in play, sports and entertainment, love to work as a “team” and have training travel experiences in Italy and abroad can apply to participate in the selections. The numbers needed are many: socio-educational animator in Italy, group leader for abroad and Italy, travel guide (back-to-back), secretary for summer centers, Intern assistant, night watchman, sports director, entertainment director, English teacher, specialty educator for the disabled. We are also looking for graduate doctors and nurses (registered in the professional registry), social and health workers. For all the details regarding job profiles of interest, you can refer to the “Working with us” section of the Giocamondo.it website

The minimum age requirement for all professional figures is 21 years for Italy and 23 years for abroad, in addition to the ability to travel and stay in holiday centers in the summer for at least two consecutive weeks.

The selected youth will work in the various holiday centers in Abruzzo, Piedmont, Lombardy, Trentino, Lazio, Sardinia, Puglia, Sicily, Valle d’Aosta and Emilia-Romagna, but also abroad in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Malta, the United States, California, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.