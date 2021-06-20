June 20, 2021

"I will keep masks all my life"

Samson Paul June 20, 2021 1 min read

“I will keep the mask all my life, thanks to the mask I had my first winter without a cold.” This is how Massimo Cacciari, guest of Otto e mezzo, answers questions about the premise of removing the obligation to wear a mask outdoors. Prime Minister Mario Draghi is preparing to formally bring the question to the table in the Counter-Terrorism Service. “Obviously, says Kakshiari, keeping a mask alone on the street is madness. Just as it is madness for a person standing in a bar to keep a mask while no one in the seat should keep it.”


Draghi, at a press point in the evening, opened the doors to the possibility of receiving a second AstraZeneca dose also for those under their sixties, and a physician’s opinion was essential. “I want to hope he has asked the opinion of those who understand. I don’t know that Draghi is a virologist or an epidemiologist. There was confusion, the Prime Minister says there was confusion. Then he comes and says that the Italians have been good: I’m tired of this rhetoric” Kakshiari said. “But where was the panic? Nowhere, not even in India and Brazil.” Have you been vaccinated, Professor Caccchiari? “This is my job… enough, enough, enough….”

