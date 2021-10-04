“I was bullied, they told me I was Elio e le Storie Tese.” The group’s social response is all about laughing

the beautiful Myriam LyonAs a young man he was Harassment about his physical appearance. In particular, one detail was targeted by colleagues at school: thick eyebrows. That is precisely why it came Compared to Elio and stress stories. The answer is from the Milan band all laughs.

The former Miss Italy, in an interview with Corriere della Sera, admitted that she was He was a victim of crime when he was young. she has thick eyebrows They were the target her classmates took to bully her: “They told me in high school that I was like Elio e le Storie Tese“Myriam Lyon told the newspaper.

Quick reply to a file Elio and the tense stories Sure enough, it wasn’t long after he came and instantly unleashed the fun of his fans on the web and on social networks. The musicians wrote on Instagram: “Myriam Leon: ‘I was bullied for my eyebrows: they called me Elio e le Storie Tese’.” And what do we say of those called “Maryam”?»

The goliardic and sarcastic reply her band The band’s followers enjoyed a lot Milanese who started responding with countless comments.

The actress, saying that she doesn’t understand why people find her beautiful, also spoke in the interview Insults on social media: « Today is fun because of I have a lifetime. Ma Why should I take it if he insults me on social media, to say, Giuseppino88? Ease of criticizing others, notable gossip does not equal zero. Things change when I’m young, I see an important acceptance of diversity. It took my life to accept my face».

Last update: Monday October 4, 2021, 20:03



