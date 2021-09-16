“I want to thank… that guy.” Text words for those who forgot the name – Libero Quotidiano

new slip for Joe Biden. The President of the United States, while declaring the partnership with Great Britain and Australia on security, was accused of amnesia. In fact, Biden addressed the British Prime Minister first Boris Johnson To thank him for this new stage: “Thank you Boris.” Then he looked at the TV screen he was calling Scott MorrisonThe Prime Minister of Australia has made a serious misstep.

After hesitation, the US President said: “I would like to thank This guy over there. Thank you very much my friendAn unpleasant exit did not go unnoticed. Even if Biden tried to move forward immediately: “I am honored today to be joined by two of our closest allies, Australia and the United Kingdom – and he continued – to start a new phase of trilateral cooperation for the security of our two countries.”

And again, this time we remember the name of the Australian Prime Minister: “As Prime Minister Morrison and Prime Minister Johnson have said, I want to thank you for this partnership.” However, the good damage done. Just a few weeks ago, the President of the United States was immortalized He was checking his watch A tribute to the 13 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan. A fall in style that few seem to have forgiven.